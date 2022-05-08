Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/8/22: Royce Lewis, James Paxton, and Dee Strange-Gordon

Hello everyone and Happy Mother’s Day! And as it pertains to baseball, Happy George Kirby Day! Here’s what’s going on around baseball this weekend.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners dipped into the independent ball ranks for this one.
BREAKING NEWS— Missoula PaddleHeads (@GoPaddleHeads) May 6, 2022
Matt Mogollon has officially signed with the @Mariners organization! pic.twitter.com/jcmzP4ijWQ
- Larry Stone at The Seattle Times wrote about recently retired Mariners executive Randy Adamack.
- McKenzie Mitchell profiled a young Mariners employee — and longtime fan — who is using his ingenuity to help his hometown team.
Around the league...
- In the wake of Carlos Correa’s injury, the Twins called up former No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis this weekend. Although Correa is only day-to-day, Lewis is expected to remain with the big league club indefinitely.
- Matthew Roberson spoke to Taijuan Walker, Seth Lugo, and Max Scherzer, who will likely be forever stuck with one career home run.
- Joel Sherman wrote a retrospective on the Jarred Kelenic trade and mused about how Mets fans should feel about the deal now that Robinson Canó is off the squad.
- Whoa, this is neat.
most visually satisfying thing i’ve ever seen on a sports broadcast pic.twitter.com/KLr0UheAvR— Joon Lee (@joonlee) May 5, 2022
- Another unfun fact about the Reds this year.
Pirate starters enter today 0-10, 5.55 ERA, yet will have the far superior rotation in this series to the Reds (99 ERs/100 IP = 8.91 ERA). Worst rotation ERA ever: 6.64 by the '96 Tigers managed by Buddy Bell, father of current Reds mgr David Bell.— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 6, 2022
- Very Adrián Beltré-esque.
Ronald Acuña, while falling down, hits his first home-run since tearing his ACL last season.— theScore (@theScore) May 7, 2022
( : @Braves) pic.twitter.com/hz6HqcgAL4
- James Paxton simply cannot catch a break: the left-hander has been shut down from his throwing program with the Red Sox due to posterior elbow soreness.
- Adam Sloate at Pitcher List dug into the numbers to find the teams that are the most efficient when spending money in free agency. The Mariners are pretty good at this, it turns out.
- Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez is of the opinion that Major League Baseball is supplying juicier baseballs to games that are nationally televised.
- I really miss Dee Strange-Gordon.
Asked about this, Dee Strange-Gordon slowly lowered his sunglasses and looked at me in disbelief for about 10 seconds. He then went and squatted outside Dave Martinez’s office door and pointed at his chest, asking me: “Me?” Then he crumpled to the floor.— Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 7, 2022
- Our guy Michael Ajeto published another piece at FiveThirtyEight highlighting the sensational start to the season for Kevin Gausman.
