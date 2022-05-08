 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/8/22: Royce Lewis, James Paxton, and Dee Strange-Gordon

Some Mother’s Day links.

By Anders Jorstad
Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Hello everyone and Happy Mother’s Day! And as it pertains to baseball, Happy George Kirby Day! Here’s what’s going on around baseball this weekend.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners dipped into the independent ball ranks for this one.

Around the league...

  • Another unfun fact about the Reds this year.
  • Very Adrián Beltré-esque.
  • James Paxton simply cannot catch a break: the left-hander has been shut down from his throwing program with the Red Sox due to posterior elbow soreness.
  • Adam Sloate at Pitcher List dug into the numbers to find the teams that are the most efficient when spending money in free agency. The Mariners are pretty good at this, it turns out.
  • Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez is of the opinion that Major League Baseball is supplying juicier baseballs to games that are nationally televised.
  • I really miss Dee Strange-Gordon.

Anders’ picks...

  • Can I take it home with me?

