5/7/2022: Open Game Thread

I don’t think I am emotionally ready for yet another Mariners game. To be honest, I still don’t know how to feel about last night. Kelenic’s homer was so great it still kind of feels like the M’s won, as much as I know they didn’t. If you’re anything like me, our own Louisa Fish-Sadin has you covered with a magnificent recap of last night’s game.

Anyway, on to tonight! Lineups!

J.P. has worked himself into the third spot in the lineup since he’s been absolutely raking so far this season (202 wRC+!).

Back in Seattle is Cal Raleigh after a brief stint in Tacoma. If you haven’t heard, Tom Murphy dislocated his shoulder last night trying to tag out Randy Arozarena on a wierd play at the plate. He’s on the 10-Day IL and we’re hoping for a speedy recovery, but it sounds like it may be awhile.

Tom Murphy, who dislocated his left shoulder tonight, will be out for a while, manager Scott Servais said.

I assume this will be a Luis Torrens-Cal Raleigh tandem moving forward. — Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) May 7, 2022

Also in the news, George Kirby was just called up from Arkansas, and rumor has it he’ll be pitching in tomorrow’s contest! You can check up on how he’s been doing in AA right here.

I think it will be sunday. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 7, 2022

After last night’s wild game, here’s hoping the bats can stay alive and put up at least another seven runs. Just don’t let the Rays score eight again, okay?