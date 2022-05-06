5/6/22: Open Game Thread

Ready for yet another baseball game featuring the Seattle Mariners? Too bad, there is one.

Actually, this should be an improvement upon previous days. M’s ace and baseball’s ERA leader Logan Gilbert takes the mound today to try to end the team’s 4-game losing streak. After both Winker and Frazier hit their first homers of the season yesterday, the Mariners have no homerless players in the starting lineup for the first time this year. Maybe that’s the secret key that unlocks the magical door to getting all the hits... and if not, at least everyone else is bad, too!

If you’re looking for something to do while you wait another hour to find out, may I recommend celebrating the return of Sporcle Fridays? You can treat yourself to several distinct emotions while naming every Mariners pitcher in 2019, courtesy of Zach Gottschalk.

As for the lineups, Tom Murphy is back in the lineup today after being a late scratch yesterday due to neck spasms. With Haniger on the IL and Kelenic on the bench for the second straight game, Dylan Moore gets the start in RF.

TV: Apple TV+ — the game tonight is televised exclusively on Apple TV’s new Friday Night Baseball program. You can watch for free with an Apple ID. Note that the game will be called by one of the Friday Night Baseball crews, not the announcers you may be used to hearing on ROOT if you usually watch there.

Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports, MLB At Bat

Game Time: 6:40 Pacific