Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/6/22: Evan White, Jazz Chisholm, and Garrett Whitlock

Some news and notes from a Friday in baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
Hey everyone and welcome to Friday! Here’s the latest from around the sport of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • J.P. Crawford is getting some well-earned respect.
  • Evan White is doing things!
  • In case you missed it, the Mariners are reportedly going to have Matt Brash transition to the bullpen in Tacoma with the intent of having him be more immediately impactful for the team this year. They are not completely giving up on him as a starter long-term, though.

Around the league...

  • Things are...really bad in Cincy.
  • The sport will be better off if Jazz Chisholm turns out to be a stud.

Anders’ picks...

