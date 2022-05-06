Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/6/22: Evan White, Jazz Chisholm, and Garrett Whitlock

Hey everyone and welcome to Friday! Here’s the latest from around the sport of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- J.P. Crawford is getting some well-earned respect.
We’ve got positional rankings @JoelReuterBR checks out every position so far this season https://t.co/wGPNU4dI8J pic.twitter.com/jPMxEcM0zW— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 5, 2022
- Evan White is doing things!
#Mariners Evan White back at work! #TGBaseball pic.twitter.com/MUJs1TqqLo— True Gravity Baseball (@TGB_40Forty) May 4, 2022
- In case you missed it, the Mariners are reportedly going to have Matt Brash transition to the bullpen in Tacoma with the intent of having him be more immediately impactful for the team this year. They are not completely giving up on him as a starter long-term, though.
Around the league...
- Things are...really bad in Cincy.
The Cincinnati Reds are now 3-22.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 5, 2022
They have scored an NL-worst 79 runs. If they doubled that, it would still be fewer runs than they've allowed, 166.
Their 6.90 ERA is a full two runs worse than the next-worst team. Not nice at all.
This is tanking at its absolute ugliest.
- The Baseball Prospectus minor league staff wrote about ten low-minors players who are popping off, including some love for Edwin Arroyo and Noelvi Marte. ($)
- Eno Sarris at The Athletic wonders if the increasing levels of patience hitters are displaying is bad for the sport. ($)
- Zach Crizer at Yahoo! Sports dove into the implications the deadened baseball could have for the sport.
- Speaking of...wtf?
Lifetime OPS— Matthew Pouliot (@matthewpouliot) May 5, 2022
.682 - Deivi Cruz
.679 - Dee Strange-Gordon
.676 - MLB teams in 2022
.675 - Miguel Cairo
.673 - Yuniesky Betancourt
.672 - Neifi Perez
- The sport will be better off if Jazz Chisholm turns out to be a stud.
EXCLUSIVE: @j_chisholm3 is turning into a star and a face of the next era of @Marlins baseball. We discussed his rise, repping the Bahamas, being unapologetically Jazz and more in our sitdown for @Stadium, @BallySports, @BallySportsFL and @TheRally. pic.twitter.com/QrMIeHz1qb— Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) May 5, 2022
- Tim Dierkes at MLB Trade Rumors outlined 18 starting pitchers who might get dealt this summer.
- Jake Mailhot at Fangraphs wrote about Garrett Whitlock, who might just be the Red Sox’s best starting pitcher.
Anders’ picks...
- Larry Stone at The Seattle Times says we’d best enjoy this season for the Storm as it may be our last chance to see the Big Three in action.
