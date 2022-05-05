Filed under: 5/5/22: Open Rally Thread keep chippin’ away By Connor Donovan@kennerdoloman May 5, 2022, 8:51pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 5/5/22: Open Rally Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images The M’s might still be trailing, but they’ve chipped away at the Rays’ lead in the last two frames. This game is in reach - keep the pressure on! More From Lookout Landing 12-14: Chart 5/2/22: Open Game Thread Mariners demote Matt Brash, call up relievers Danny Young and Riley O’Brien Limping Home: Mariners vs. Rays Series Preview J.P. Crawford isn’t playing up to his defensive potential this season—yet Midshipmen’s Log 5/5/22: Robert Pérez Jr. goes hero mode, Spencer Packard rakes, Levi Stoudt shoves, Kyle Lewis Back! Loading comments...
