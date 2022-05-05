Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/5/22: Fernando Abad, Madison Bumgarner, and Obi-Wan Kenobi

Well, the road trip from hell is finally over. Now seems like a good time to remember that the Mariners were 21-26 on the morning of May 23, 2021 with lineups featuring the likes of Jack Mayfield and Jacob Nottingham. There is still plenty of season left! Now, let’s break down the latest from around the sport.

In Mariners news...

I almost forgot Abraham Toro was an Astro last year.

Abraham Toro getting his AL Championship ring from Dusty Baker. Thanks ⁦@alexmayer34⁩ for the pic! pic.twitter.com/Mv08lYhHie — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) May 4, 2022

Congrats to George and Edwin on their awards!

Starting out on @gkirb98 and @ZaedEdwin are the first recipients of our Minor League Pitcher and Player of the Month Awards, new organizational honors given to our top @MiLB performers each month! #SeaUsRise



>> https://t.co/6ly9AUB6GG << pic.twitter.com/3zpjuSteNR — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) May 4, 2022

I think Scott Servais is tired of the questions about Jarred Kelenic.

Asked if Kelenic had made adjustments to his stance or swing, Servais said with a laugh, "I think you guys are making s&%^ up."



But he did like that Kelenic seemed less tight at the plate in his set up — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 4, 2022

The Mariners have agreed to a minors deal with left-hander Fernando Abad.

Around the league...

An unknown author at ESPN broke down the reasons behind the scoring drought around the sport.

Our good friend Robert Dugger has made his way over to Cincy.

RHP Robert Dugger, who was DFA’d after coming up and pitching 5+ innings Sunday, was claimed off waivers by #Reds — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 4, 2022

Madison Bumgarner was ejected during a bizarre check for foreign substances in yesterday’s game between the Diamondbacks and Marlins.

Anders’ picks...