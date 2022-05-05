 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/5/22: Fernando Abad, Madison Bumgarner, and Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Mariners are back home and are ready for blood.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Arizona Diamondbacks v Miami Marlins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Well, the road trip from hell is finally over. Now seems like a good time to remember that the Mariners were 21-26 on the morning of May 23, 2021 with lineups featuring the likes of Jack Mayfield and Jacob Nottingham. There is still plenty of season left! Now, let’s break down the latest from around the sport.

In Mariners news...

  • I almost forgot Abraham Toro was an Astro last year.
  • Congrats to George and Edwin on their awards!
  • I think Scott Servais is tired of the questions about Jarred Kelenic.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • We got a new Kenobi trailer yesterday!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...