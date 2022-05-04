5/4/22: Open Game Thread

It’s the last game of a rough road trip where the Seattle Mariners forgot to pack their offense, but maybe they can pick some up at the airport gift shop for Matt Brash’s game against the Houston Astros and their immortal ace Justin Verlander.

Matt Brash is looking for a bounce back from a truly grim performance against Miami last Friday, and with a red hot Astros lineup and a multiple Cy Young award winner opposite him on the mound, it looks to be a Herculean task. J.P. Crawford has undoubtedly earned himself the third spot in the order tonight, and it may just be the spark the heart of the order will need to take down the Astros before they leave the atmosphere of the AL West.

Game time: 11:10 AM Pacific

TV: Root Sports NW

Radio: Seattle Sports 710 AM

If you have time before the game and want a pick me up, I got to see and write about Kyle Lewis’ long awaited return to baseball, and it was everything you would hope it to be.