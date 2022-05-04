 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/4/22: Kyle Lewis, Jo Adell, and Miguel Sanó

Kyle Lewis is back (sorta).

By Anders Jorstad
Hello everyone and May the Fourth Be With You to all of the Star Wars fans out there (and sorry to those who are not, as you are probably rolling your eyes at this). Let’s get to what you all came here for.

In Mariners news...

  • Our very own Bee Everfolly got an in-person video of Kyle Lewis’ home run from his first rehab at-bat.
  • We could be seeing KLew pretty soon, it sounds like.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • Too late, I am afraid of the biblically-accurate fork.

