Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/4/22: Kyle Lewis, Jo Adell, and Miguel Sanó

Hello everyone and May the Fourth Be With You to all of the Star Wars fans out there (and sorry to those who are not, as you are probably rolling your eyes at this). Let’s get to what you all came here for.

In Mariners news...

Our very own Bee Everfolly got an in-person video of Kyle Lewis’ home run from his first rehab at-bat.

Kyle Lewis is back and making it look easy, first at bat he goes yard to put the Rainers up 1-0 against the Bees in the first inning pic.twitter.com/FifSnEgL0W — Bee Everfolly (@everfolly) May 4, 2022

We could be seeing KLew pretty soon, it sounds like.

Scott Servais wasn't sure if Kyle Lewis would need the full 20 days to complete his rehab assignment.



But he added that because Lewis has been playing back-to-back days in Arizona, it's possible that the Mariners could be "a little bit more aggressive than we'd normally be." — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 3, 2022

Around the league...

Slight change to All-Star Weekend schedule this year. The Futures Game and the Draft will be held on separate days as opposed to the same day like last year.



Saturday: Futures Game

Sunday: Draft

Monday: HR Derby

Tuesday: All-Star Game. https://t.co/egQ7l20VXn — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) May 3, 2022

Anders’ picks...

Too late, I am afraid of the biblically-accurate fork.