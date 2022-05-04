Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/4/22: Kyle Lewis, Jo Adell, and Miguel Sanó

Hello everyone and May the Fourth Be With You to all of the Star Wars fans out there (and sorry to those who are not, as you are probably rolling your eyes at this). Let’s get to what you all came here for.
In Mariners news...
- Our very own Bee Everfolly got an in-person video of Kyle Lewis’ home run from his first rehab at-bat.
Kyle Lewis is back and making it look easy, first at bat he goes yard to put the Rainers up 1-0 against the Bees in the first inning pic.twitter.com/FifSnEgL0W— Bee Everfolly (@everfolly) May 4, 2022
- We could be seeing KLew pretty soon, it sounds like.
Scott Servais wasn't sure if Kyle Lewis would need the full 20 days to complete his rehab assignment.— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 3, 2022
But he added that because Lewis has been playing back-to-back days in Arizona, it's possible that the Mariners could be "a little bit more aggressive than we'd normally be."
- Remember former Mariners coach Mitch Canham? Corey Brock at The Athletic caught up with the Oregon State head coach. ($)
- Jessica Roberts is a little bit concerned about the slow start to the season for Eugenio Suárez.
Around the league...
- The Triple-A Championship is returning to minor league baseball, as reported by Kyle Glaser at Baseball America.
- Things are not going well for former top prospect Jo Adell, who was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake yesterday.
- David Seligman and Sandeep Vaheesan at The American Prospect say it’s time for the U.S. to dismantle baseball’s antitrust exemption.
- Twins infielder Miguel Sanó will undergo surgery for his torn meniscus and expects to be back at some point this season.
- Apologies to the prospect nerds everywhere: Christmas will be split into two separate days this year.
Slight change to All-Star Weekend schedule this year. The Futures Game and the Draft will be held on separate days as opposed to the same day like last year.— Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) May 3, 2022
Saturday: Futures Game
Sunday: Draft
Monday: HR Derby
Tuesday: All-Star Game. https://t.co/egQ7l20VXn
Anders’ picks...
- Too late, I am afraid of the biblically-accurate fork.
BE NOT AFRAID pic.twitter.com/UCP9Ugtr5d— Eric Sipple (@saalon) May 3, 2022
