Mariners Pour on the Offense, win 10-0

I’m a craft beer lady, through and through. Give me basically anything but an IPA, DIPA, or TIPA with a silly name and I’m hooked. Fortunately, I live in the smallest state in the country and the craft beer community is as tightknit as they come — not to mention getting to any of your favorites doesn’t require that much time (although Rhode Islanders will tell you anything longer than 20 minutes away requires a packed lunch).

Despite not being that far from any of them, I still prefer a particular one right around the corner from where I live - Moniker Brewery.

Moniker has practically become my second home. It’s the first place I take people when they come to visit me and they all but have a Fuzzy Distance (Hefeweizen) freshly poured for me every time I walk in the front door.

This past weekend a new patron decided to visit the brewery, presumably to try a flight.

That’s right, the patron was a bird and at this point I’m wholly convinced that they got lost on their way back down from Boston and is actually the entire Baltimore Orioles team.

Whether it was George Kirby’s filthy sliders or the Seattle offense’s ability to find every gap in the infield, the Mariners made Baltimore look downright lost at sea tonight.

Kirby’s got them in stitches pitches

For George Kirby, tonight began looking a bit like his previous two starts where he gave up a combined 16 hits and 9 earned runs against Oakland and Boston. Fortunately for him, and the merry band of Elon friends and family that we’ve grown to love, it didn’t stay that way.

Kirby has got his cheering section here. pic.twitter.com/9Xd4dDvtP1 — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) May 31, 2022

Despite Baltimore holding the 27th lowest walk rates in the league at 7.5%, Kirby gave up a walk only four batters into his inning. That walk turned out to be his only one of the evening and was immediately followed with a much better outcome — an inning-ending strikeout (which is totally better).

From there on out Kirby focused on brewing up the right combination of pitches to get seven more batters to strikeout. You know what goes very well with a crisp craft brew? Sliders.

From my calculations and also the help that my glasses are giving me so I can actually, you know, see, Kirby threw his slider about a quarter of his outing.

This is a much tastier chart. Those four little red dots in the lower right corner are all sliders, accounting for 4 of the 8 pitches that punched out some Orioles (sorry, PETA). Here’s an example of one that made Cedric Mullins a wee bit dizzy.

Kirby ended his night with a respectable 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 R, 8 Ks. Atta Georgey.

Offense wins games (turns out)

We all know that one brewery that consistently churns out one really, really good pilsner or IPA (lol, not for me) or stout, but for whatever reason cannot make anything else come anywhere near the caliber that their top beer is at. Their best beer carries them as far as it can go, but in the end it doesn’t have the support of anything else on the line to really make the brewery a success story.

Sound familiar?

Mariners fans should know by now the silly little trope that comes with each good pitching performance by a member of our starting core.

If only the offense could give any support.

We would’ve had it if we could even score two runs.

Just because our SP pitched a shutout doesn’t mean we have to let the other SP have one, too.

Luckily, LUCKILY, this was not that game. I’m not sure what got into the team, but anyone whose reading this that knows what it’s like to have to get a good supportive sports bra knows that for whatever reason the Mariners splurged and went with a nice one.

In review, the Mariners:

Had 10 runs off 13 hits

Hit 3 doubles before the Orioles recorded their 5th out of the day

Taylor Trammell had FOUR RBIs

All but one starter had at least one hit (sorry, J.P.)

Batters 5-9 accounted for 9 of the 10 runs on the night

And they did this all without a single home run. Just some good ‘ole small ball.

Additional notes (of honey, do I taste honey?)

Whether he’s eating, sleeping, breathing, smiling, laughing, or goofing around, the world is watching Julio. The 21-year-old fluorescent bulb that has shone brightly in the clubhouse the moment he walked in attracts eyes wherever he goes, so it’s only fitting that he had three of the more exciting moments of the game today.

#1 Robbed (who’s Rob?)

Julio Rodriguez vs Bryan Baker#SeaUsRise



Double



Exit velo: 99.3 mph

Launch angle: 25 deg

Proj. distance: 384 ft



This would have been a home run in 29/30 MLB ballparks.

Only Oriole Park at Camden Yards would've held this one in.



SEA (1) @ BAL (0)

1st pic.twitter.com/t550IJhgec — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) May 31, 2022

Did this hit score the first run of the game? Yes. But was it a home run? Ask any ballpark that isn’t Camden Yards and the answer would be yes. But Julio lost the luck Olympics when he tried to go yard toward the brand new billion feet of outfield at this field.

#2 Gotcha

Need I say more?

#3 Colored outside the lines

In the top of the 8th in a 9-0 game, Julio Rodriguez was ejected from the game.



He was rung up on an inside pitch that he did not like and drew a line in the dirt. pic.twitter.com/1FUQMC8V5N — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 1, 2022

As Megan Corcoran so elegantly put it on Twitter, “baby’s first ejection!”

Closing time