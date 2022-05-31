05/31/22: Open Game Thread

Today our Seattle Mariners face off against the Baltimore Orioles for the first time this season and will get a look at their shiny new toy catcher, Adley Rutschman.

You may notice that Kyle Lewis isn’t in tonight’s lineup and here lies the reason:

.@shannondrayer with an update on Kyle Lewis on @SeattleSports just now: the Mariners are evaluating him for a concussion after he was hit in the head by a pitch on Saturday night. There's a possibility he could land on the 7-day concussion IL. — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) May 31, 2022

Makes a lot of sense, he really got bonked in the noggin.

Game start: 4:05 pm PT / 7:05 pm ET

TV: ROOT SPORTS NW

Radio: 710AM