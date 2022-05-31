Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/31/22: George Kirby, Seiya Suzuki, and Kody Clemens

Good morning all! Mariners baseball is back this evening with first pitch at 4:05 PM in game one of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Start your day with a fresh batch of links before the game:
In Mariners news...
- George Kirby recaps the memorable day he was called up to the big leagues.
A day @gkirb98 will never forget. pic.twitter.com/vYiv9yzFuz— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 30, 2022
- Brent Stecker at Seattle Sports 710 AM examines rookie RHP Matt Brash’s role with the team moving forward.
Around the league....
- No doubt about that one...
Jesus Sanchez. 114.7 mph off the bat. 496 feet. Looks to have cleared the third deck. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/c1LlNSW0an— Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) May 30, 2022
- Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been placed on the 10-day IL with a left ring finger sprain after jamming his hand into the bag while stealing second.
- Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has tested positive for COVID-19, joining two other teammates on the COVID-IL this week.
- RHP Zack Greinke is headed to the 15-day IL in a series of roster movies by the Kansas City Royals.
- Kody Clemens, the youngest son of Roger Clemens, was called up by the Detroit Tigers yesterday for a possible major league debut this week, after OF Robbie Grossman was placed on the 10-day IL with a neck strain.
