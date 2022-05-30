Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/30/22: Tim Anderson, Ben Gamel, and Ethan Small

Happy Monday! The Mariners head to the East Coast to begin a three game series against the Baltimore Orioles, with first pitch on Tuesday at 4:05 pm. Check out the latest in today’s baseball news:
In Mariners news...
- Mike Blowers highlights the important impacts that Kyle Lewis, Julio Rodriguez, and Ty France have had to the Mariners’ recent offensive surge.
Around the league...
- Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been placed on the IL with a groin injury after being helped off the field during the fifth inning of yesterday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.
- Former Mariner Ben Gamel has been placed on the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. Infielder Hoy Park has been called up to take his place on the active roster.
- The Milwaukee Brewers are promoting top pitching prospect Ethan Small to fill a void in their starting rotation after Freddy Peralta was added to the IL last week due to a shoulder injury.
- Infielder Yu Chang has been acquired by the Pirates from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations.
Becca’s picks...
- An incredible goal by Raul Ruidiaz to put the Seattle Sounders ahead 2-1 and secure their win against Charlotte FC.
RAÚL RUIDÍAZ IS A BAD, BAD MAN pic.twitter.com/k3a5OyvZSK— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 30, 2022
