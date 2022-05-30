 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/30/22: Tim Anderson, Ben Gamel, and Ethan Small

A light links day to begin your week!

By Becca Weinberg
Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Happy Monday! The Mariners head to the East Coast to begin a three game series against the Baltimore Orioles, with first pitch on Tuesday at 4:05 pm. Check out the latest in today’s baseball news:

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • An incredible goal by Raul Ruidiaz to put the Seattle Sounders ahead 2-1 and secure their win against Charlotte FC.

