5/3/22: SEA at HOU Open Game Thread

About the only good thing that could be said about last night’s game is that it was a relatively trim 2:48. That’ll happen when you don’t score any runs. The Mariners will look for that elusive first run of the series in tonight’s game.

Chris Flexen will take the mound for the Mariners and attempt to hold off the powerful Astros’ offense long enough for the Mariners to hopefully score a run or two off Cristian Javier, who is essentially a reliever in a starter’s role right now. One thing to note: Javier is among the league’s worst in holding runners on base, and Seattle is a team that likes to run, so if they can defeat Javier’s super-slider, the Mariners could wreak some havoc on the bases.

Today’s game starts at 5:10 PT and can be found on ROOT Sports NW (TV) or 710 AM (radio), or streamed on MLB TV for those of you out of area. Also, for those of you with MiLB TV, you can watch Kyle Lewis back in action with the Rainiers at 5:35 PT as they take on Salt Lake.