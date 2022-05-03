Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/3/22: Logan Gilbert, Taylor Dollard, Robinson Canó and roster cuts

I don’t know about you, but I’ve had a pretty glum start to this week. It’d be nice if the sun could come out for just a minute, although I know the garden will appreciate the deep supply of groundwater once summer rolls around. It’d also be nice if the Mariners weren’t playing the Astros, which always sours my mood. But if you happen to be in the south end this afternoon, come on out to Lowercase Brewing for today’s game; a few of us are planning to stop by and watch at least part of the game. Tuesdays are $4 pints at Lowercase, and they specialize in lighter, session beers, ideal for game-watching. They’ll still be playing the Astros, though. Sorry there’s nothing we can do about that.

In Mariners news:

ICYMI, Logan Gilbert has been named the AL Pitcher of the Month for April. It’s the first time a Mariner has won the award since James Paxton won it in August of 2017, a month where he won all six of his starts with an ERA of 1.37. Edwin Díaz also won AL Reliever of the Month that same month.

Gilbert isn’t the only pitcher of the week in the Mariners system: RHP Taylor Dollard has been named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week, representing Seattle’s Double-A Arkansas Travelers. The 6’3” righty has collected 14 strikeouts over his first 13 innings (4 games) without giving up an earned run.

Taylor Dollard was awesome tonight. Final line: 5IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 6K, 54 pitches, 38 strikes. pic.twitter.com/GRZ2LMrYAU — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 30, 2022

Another day, another fun Julio fact:

Julio Rodríguez is the only @Mariners player in the Statcast era (since 2015) to hit a 450+ foot HR & register a sprint speed of ≥30 ft/sec in the same game.

(h/t @JasonBernard_) — Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) May 2, 2022

Around the League:

Kate’s pick:

The only thing better than this Michael A. Taylor catch is Zack Greinke’s (lack of) reaction. Greinke gonna Greinke.