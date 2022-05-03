 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/3/22: Logan Gilbert, Taylor Dollard, Robinson Canó and roster cuts

Some links to make your Tuesday go down smoother

By Kate Preusser
Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

I don’t know about you, but I’ve had a pretty glum start to this week. It’d be nice if the sun could come out for just a minute, although I know the garden will appreciate the deep supply of groundwater once summer rolls around. It’d also be nice if the Mariners weren’t playing the Astros, which always sours my mood. But if you happen to be in the south end this afternoon, come on out to Lowercase Brewing for today’s game; a few of us are planning to stop by and watch at least part of the game. Tuesdays are $4 pints at Lowercase, and they specialize in lighter, session beers, ideal for game-watching. They’ll still be playing the Astros, though. Sorry there’s nothing we can do about that.

In Mariners news:

  • Gilbert isn’t the only pitcher of the week in the Mariners system: RHP Taylor Dollard has been named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week, representing Seattle’s Double-A Arkansas Travelers. The 6’3” righty has collected 14 strikeouts over his first 13 innings (4 games) without giving up an earned run.
  • Another day, another fun Julio fact:

Around the League:

Kate’s pick:

The only thing better than this Michael A. Taylor catch is Zack Greinke’s (lack of) reaction. Greinke gonna Greinke.

