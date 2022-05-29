5/29/2022: Open Game Thread

Starting on the bump for the Seattle Mariners this Sunday afternoon will be Marco Gonzales, who got tagged for five earned runs across 5.1 innings pitched in last Monday’s win against Oakland, but only allowed one earned run in each of the two games previous against the Blue Jays and Mets. Julio Rodríguez hopes to wrap up a torrid May where he posted six three-plus hit games, including last night’s 3-for-5 performance. Starting for the Houston Astros is the formidable Luis Garcia, but he’ll have the challenge of facing an awakening M’s offense, perhaps none more so than Ty France, who last night extended his hitting streak to a career high ten games in a 2-for-5, 2 RBI performance.

Kyle Lewis isn’t in the lineup today, well deserved rest after having back-to-back games with home runs, and we’ll just try not to think too much about the fact that he was a late scratch after being in the originally released lineup, as it’s likely precautionary to ease him back in. In his stead for the DH role will be Mike Ford, and the only other lineup change from yesterday will be Luis Torrens getting a turn behind the dish.

Game start: 1:10 P.M. Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)