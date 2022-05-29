 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/29/22: Scott Servais, Kevin Pillar, and Olympia High School Baseball

Pizza party for everyone.

By Shay Weintraub
/ new
Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Good morning, Mariners fans! Let’s start off today’s MMT with a fun poll:

In Mariners news...

  • Read what Eric had to say about last night’s win in his recap, here.
  • Daniel Kramer at MLB.com writes about Mariners skipper Scott Servais calling for change in wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Ryan Divish at the Seattle Times covered this story, as well.
  • Logan Gilbert: good
  • Kaden Polcovich wasted literally no time getting the runs started for the Travs last night
  • Billy Hamilton’s time in the Mariners org is over.

Around the league...

  • Dallas Keuchel’s time on the Southside of Chicago has run out as he was DFA’d by the White Sox yesterday
  • Y’all, this tweet has me cryin’ in the club.
  • The City Connect uniforms for the Angels have been leaked. Thoughts?

Shay’s picks...

  • Congratulations to the boys on the Olympia High School baseball team for winning the WIAA 4A State Championship with this wicked throw out at the plate to end the game.

