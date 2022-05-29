Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/29/22: Scott Servais, Kevin Pillar, and Olympia High School Baseball

Good morning, Mariners fans! Let’s start off today’s MMT with a fun poll:
In Mariners news...
- Read what Eric had to say about last night’s win in his recap, here.
- Daniel Kramer at MLB.com writes about Mariners skipper Scott Servais calling for change in wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Ryan Divish at the Seattle Times covered this story, as well.
- Logan Gilbert: good
Logan Gilbert is the first Mariners starter this season to toss seven shutout innings against any team.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 29, 2022
- Nobody panic, but KEN GILES HAS JOINED TACOMA ON A REHAB ASSIGNMENT
- I said what I said.
Game isn’t even over and the team has already earned a pizza party by the coaches https://t.co/LbhmzGhRan— shay weintraub (she/her) (@ShayHeyKid_) May 29, 2022
- Kaden Polcovich wasted literally no time getting the runs started for the Travs last night
Kaden Polcovich blasts a leadoff HR! pic.twitter.com/4qf98MDGor— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) May 29, 2022
- Billy Hamilton’s time in the Mariners org is over.
#Mariners OF Billy Hamilton has elected free agency.— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) May 29, 2022
Around the league...
- Dallas Keuchel’s time on the Southside of Chicago has run out as he was DFA’d by the White Sox yesterday
- Y’all, this tweet has me cryin’ in the club.
I’m back! I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was a little kid driving down the 101 to Dodger stadium. Last couple months have been a journey but ultimately found my way home! #818 https://t.co/ccS96fGV9e— Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) May 28, 2022
- Tommy Pham has received a three (3) game suspension for slapping Joc Pederson over some Fantasy Football beef. That’s a pricy slap.
Tommy Pham, who doesn't like it when people "mess with my money," will now lose $111,111.11 for slapping Joc Pederson.— Mark Willard (@Mark_T_Willard) May 28, 2022
- The City Connect uniforms for the Angels have been leaked. Thoughts?
Here's a look at the Los Angeles Angels Nike City Connect uniforms. What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/w445VSSqFK— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 28, 2022
Shay’s picks...
- Congratulations to the boys on the Olympia High School baseball team for winning the WIAA 4A State Championship with this wicked throw out at the plate to end the game.
OH MY‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️— PBR Washington (@PBR_Washington) May 29, 2022
FINAL @BaseballOlympia - 7
Puyallup - 6@FastTaber (@TTU_Baseball) throws out the tying run at the plate to end the game AND WIN THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Olympia is your 2022 4A State Champion @prepbaseball | @wiaawa pic.twitter.com/QoIk8BqFRZ
