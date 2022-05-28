 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

5/28/22: Open Game Thread

A W tonight would lock down a series win over the dastardly Houston Astros

By sanford_and_son
/ new
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
when you can’t figure out how to turn off the motion blurring feature on grandma’s tv
Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Hey, last night was a real rager, huh? Let’s do it again tonight, maybe? What’s that? Oh. You’re drinking Pedialyte and wearing dark sunglasses. Hmm. Too hard in the paint on the first night of a 3-day weekend, huh? Yeah. We’ve all been there. Okay, Mariners, well you do still have to play the Houston Astros tonight. I don’t think you wanna go to the trouble of postponing. So, take a pre-game nap, chug a Red Bull when you wake up, and give ‘em hell tonight....are you....ah yep, already asleep. Godspeed, buddy.

Lineups!

Injury updates:

Game time: 7:10 PM PT
Radio: 710 AM SEATTLE SPORTS RADIOOOOO
TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...