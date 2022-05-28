5/28/22: Open Game Thread

Hey, last night was a real rager, huh? Let’s do it again tonight, maybe? What’s that? Oh. You’re drinking Pedialyte and wearing dark sunglasses. Hmm. Too hard in the paint on the first night of a 3-day weekend, huh? Yeah. We’ve all been there. Okay, Mariners, well you do still have to play the Houston Astros tonight. I don’t think you wanna go to the trouble of postponing. So, take a pre-game nap, chug a Red Bull when you wake up, and give ‘em hell tonight....are you....ah yep, already asleep. Godspeed, buddy.

Lineups!

Mariners GameDay Info - May 28 vs. Houston



First Pitch: 7:10 pm PT

TV: @ROOTSPORTS_NW

Radio: @SeattleSports



Lineups, Game Notes & More on the Mariners Blog. ⬇️ — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) May 28, 2022

Injury updates:

#Mariners RHP Ken Giles begins a rehab assignment with Tacoma today. On the Rainiers roster. — Paul Braverman (@PaulBraverman) May 28, 2022

Game time: 7:10 PM PT

Radio: 710 AM SEATTLE SPORTS RADIOOOOO

TV: ROOT Sports Northwest