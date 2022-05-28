 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/28/22: Robbie Ray, Gabe Kapler, and Joc Pederson

Don’t invite Tommy Pham to your fantasy sports league.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everybody! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Some more Mariners injury updates...
  • Jarred had a great night in Tacoma.

Around the league...

  • The Reds’ Tommy Pham slapped the Giants’ Joc Pederson over a fantasy football disagreement.
  • Gabe Kapler explained why he will not be coming out for the national anthem in the near future. The writing he refers to is from his personal website here.
  • The Mariners are spearheading the anti-fastball movement.
  • The Rockies unveiled their City Connect jerseys which will be worn next weekend.
  • Next weekend will be a jersey retirement day for the Dodgers.
  • Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the modern winning model of an MLB club which inherently involves quite a bit of failure. ($)
  • The latest Carlos Martínez rebound campaign has stalled.
  • Another great Shohei Ohtani moment for your viewing pleasure.

Anders’ picks...

  • I am so ready for this game.

