Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/28/22: Robbie Ray, Gabe Kapler, and Joc Pederson

There are currently six organizations who throw < 50% FB in the minor leagues in 2022: SEA, NYY, MIN, HOU, SF, BAL.#Mariners last in FB usage by a LOT. 42.5%, next lowest is 46.7%.



In 2021, only three orgs were < 50% FB usage: HOU, SEA, MIN.



Olds who want to establish the FB: pic.twitter.com/uIDjEPcHIU