Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/28/22: Robbie Ray, Gabe Kapler, and Joc Pederson

Good morning everybody! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Mikey Ajeto at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the adjustments Robbie Ray has had to make this season. ($)
- Wow, I guess someone found them!
Remember those fans that dressed up like the ‘95 team earlier this season? They’re here tonight and will take part in a ceremonial first pitch re-enacting the AL West clincher as part of ‘90s Night.— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 27, 2022

- Some more Mariners injury updates...
Ken Giles will start a rehab outing this weekend.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 27, 2022
Jesse Winker has a sore right shoulder.
Erik Swanson will likely a throw a bullpen this weekend.
- Jarred had a great night in Tacoma.
Jarred Kelenic’s 4-4 night. pic.twitter.com/4qZrfnnooc— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) May 28, 2022
Around the league...
- The Reds’ Tommy Pham slapped the Giants’ Joc Pederson over a fantasy football disagreement.
Joc shares details of what happened in his fantasy football league that started his altercation with Tommy Pham today pic.twitter.com/d9NBTwPVoG— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 28, 2022
- Gabe Kapler explained why he will not be coming out for the national anthem in the near future. The writing he refers to is from his personal website here.
“I don’t plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country” – Gabe Kapler pic.twitter.com/J1MdlVL3XI— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 27, 2022
- The Mariners are spearheading the anti-fastball movement.
There are currently six organizations who throw < 50% FB in the minor leagues in 2022: SEA, NYY, MIN, HOU, SF, BAL.#Mariners last in FB usage by a LOT. 42.5%, next lowest is 46.7%.— Kyle Boddy (@drivelinebases) May 24, 2022
In 2021, only three orgs were < 50% FB usage: HOU, SEA, MIN.
Olds who want to establish the FB: pic.twitter.com/uIDjEPcHIU
- The Rockies unveiled their City Connect jerseys which will be worn next weekend.
- Next weekend will be a jersey retirement day for the Dodgers.
Dodgers say they’ll retire Gil Hodges’ No. 14 before their June 4 game against the Mets.— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 26, 2022
- Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic talked to Gavin Lux about the young player’s battle with anxiety and his journey to where he is now. ($)
- Major League Baseball is cracking down on teams who are not making their facilities accessible enough for female employees.
- Bradford William Davis at Defector wrote about the true nature of Josh Donaldson.
- Nobody can square up Dodgers pitching this year.
Hard-hit% allowed by pitching team and what the hell, Dodgers pic.twitter.com/zGCTlSMvIF— Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) May 27, 2022
- Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the modern winning model of an MLB club which inherently involves quite a bit of failure. ($)
- The latest Carlos Martínez rebound campaign has stalled.
Free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez, who was recently let go by Red Sox, received an 80-game PED suspension.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 27, 2022
- Another great Shohei Ohtani moment for your viewing pleasure.
Obi-Wan Ohtani:— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 27, 2022
"This is not the base you're looking for." pic.twitter.com/qr4fouRIuf
