Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 19-27: Chart a whole new wooooorld By LouFishSadin May 27, 2022, 9:45pm PDT

get your act together we could be just fine Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports Mariners 6, Astros 1 ...Baby One More Time (Ms 10 hits, 1612ft of home runs) Baseball Savant Genie in a Bottle: Julio Rodriguez (.178 WPA) Ice Ice Baby: Adam Frazier and Eugenio Suarez (-.035 WPA)
