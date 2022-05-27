 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

19-27: Chart

a whole new wooooorld

By LouFishSadin
/ new
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
get your act together we could be just fine
Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Mariners 6, Astros 1

...Baby One More Time (Ms 10 hits, 1612ft of home runs)

Baseball Savant

Genie in a Bottle: Julio Rodriguez (.178 WPA)

Ice Ice Baby: Adam Frazier and Eugenio Suarez (-.035 WPA)

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...