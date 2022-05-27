5/27/22: Open Game Thread

It’s ‘90s Night at T-Mobile as the Mariners welcome the Astros to town (hopefully with less gracious a welcome than they gave the A’s these last two days). If nothing else, it looks like there are some fun ‘90s nostalgia moments planned:

Remember those fans that dressed up like the ‘95 team earlier this season? They’re here tonight and will take part in a ceremonial first pitch re-enacting the AL West clincher as part of ‘90s Night.



Rick Rizzs is chatting with them here pregame. pic.twitter.com/fKf8AvLKPB — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 27, 2022

As for the game itself, the Mariners have the worst odds today of any game in this series, and are facing Verlander and his 19+ scoreless inning streak.

Jesse Winker was scratched from today’s lineup with a sore right shoulder, which appears to be a recurrent rather than an emergent thing. With the late lineup shuffle, Adam Frazier moves out to LF and Sam Haggerty slots in at 2B, appearing in the starting lineup for the first time in 2022.

Game Time: 6:40PM PST

TV: ROOT NW (Dave Sims, Dan Wilson)

Radio: 710AM Seattle Sports (Rick Rizzs, Aaron Goldsmith)