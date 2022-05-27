 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

5/27/22: Open Game Thread

Welcome to the Nineties

By LouFishSadin
/ new
Seattle Mariners Ken Griffey Jr and Alex Rodriguez, 1995 AL Playoffs
throwback, baby
SetNumber: X49323

It’s ‘90s Night at T-Mobile as the Mariners welcome the Astros to town (hopefully with less gracious a welcome than they gave the A’s these last two days). If nothing else, it looks like there are some fun ‘90s nostalgia moments planned:

As for the game itself, the Mariners have the worst odds today of any game in this series, and are facing Verlander and his 19+ scoreless inning streak.

Mariners PR

Jesse Winker was scratched from today’s lineup with a sore right shoulder, which appears to be a recurrent rather than an emergent thing. With the late lineup shuffle, Adam Frazier moves out to LF and Sam Haggerty slots in at 2B, appearing in the starting lineup for the first time in 2022.

Game Time: 6:40PM PST

TV: ROOT NW (Dave Sims, Dan Wilson)

Radio: 710AM Seattle Sports (Rick Rizzs, Aaron Goldsmith)

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...