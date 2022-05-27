 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Sedona Prince, Modesto Nuts, Patrick Dempsey

A lot went on on the ‘gram this week.

By Shay Weintraub
Syndication: Statesman Journal ABIGAIL DOLLINS / STATESMAN JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Happy Friday, ‘ners fans! We’re another week older, another week wiser.

In Mariners Land...

  • Sedona Prince of the Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball team (and of my heart) threw out the first pitch this week before a game. Swoon.
  • Speaking of J.P. Crawford, our Gold Glove Guy™️ took in a Celtics vs. Heat playoff game while the team was still on the Boston trip.

  • On Thursday Julio took fellow ROY candidate Jeremy Peña to get a fresh cut before they face off in the upcoming Seattle vs. Houston series.

In Baseball Land...

  • The Portland SeaDogs, Boston’s Double-A affiliate, had a Patrick Dempsey bobblehead night earlier this week to celebrate the Maine native.
  • 13-year-old Jordan Robinson got to meet one of our sport’s greatest stars, Ken Griffey Jr., when the teen’s grandmother wrote to the league asking for help. Her grandson was experiencing verbal racial abuse as the only Black player on his baseball team.
  • Rockies City Connect unis have dropped.
  • HOW BIG ARE HIS HANDS

In Shay Land...

  • Yes, it is me, a member of the el jibbity community.

