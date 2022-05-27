Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Sedona Prince, Modesto Nuts, Patrick Dempsey

Happy Friday, ‘ners fans! We’re another week older, another week wiser.
In Mariners Land...
- Sedona Prince of the Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball team (and of my heart) threw out the first pitch this week before a game. Swoon.
- ICYMI: Local artist Alexander Codd completed this sick mural of J.P. Crawford with some help from...J.P. Crawford
- Speaking of J.P. Crawford, our Gold Glove Guy™️ took in a Celtics vs. Heat playoff game while the team was still on the Boston trip.
- If you haven’t seen this “cheesy” Reel posted on the Modesto Nuts Instagram, you absolutely need to.
Poll
How do you eat your string cheese?
-
23%
I bite it
-
76%
I peel it
- On Thursday Julio took fellow ROY candidate Jeremy Peña to get a fresh cut before they face off in the upcoming Seattle vs. Houston series.
In Baseball Land...
- One of the best accounts in all of baseball has to be MLB Minis, shown here on Jordan Luplow’s Instagram account.
- The Portland SeaDogs, Boston’s Double-A affiliate, had a Patrick Dempsey bobblehead night earlier this week to celebrate the Maine native.
- 13-year-old Jordan Robinson got to meet one of our sport’s greatest stars, Ken Griffey Jr., when the teen’s grandmother wrote to the league asking for help. Her grandson was experiencing verbal racial abuse as the only Black player on his baseball team.
- Rockies City Connect unis have dropped.
- HOW BIG ARE HIS HANDS
In Shay Land...
- Yes, it is me, a member of the el jibbity community.
guy who pronounces LGBT as "el jibbity"— make up a guy (@makeupaguy) May 24, 2022
Loading comments...