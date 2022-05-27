Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/27/22: Logan Gilbert, Matt Manning, and Matt Carpenter

Howdy everyone! I hope you all enjoyed your off-day. I spent my day yesterday meeting up with our very own Zach Mason at a Nationals game, which was a lovely experience. Let’s hope the M’s are well-rested and ready to kick some Astros ass.
In Mariners news...
- Jeff Passan tried to cool the worries of Mariners fans in his latest appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle.
- Mikey Ajeto over at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the changes Logan Gilbert has made this season. ($)
- Arkansas Travelers pitcher Connor Jones threw a seven-inning no-hitter yesterday.
Around the league...
- Nobody can stop the Giants from adding Quad-A players.
The Miami Marlins have acquired INF Luke Williams from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for INF Hayden Cantrelle.— Marlins Communications (@MarlinsComms) May 26, 2022
- Have the Apple TV broadcast in-game probabilities been bothering you? Ben Clemens at Fangraphs dove into the numbers on how accurate they really are.
- The Mariners passed both tests! The Angels passed neither.
Over the next week, we’re releasing our Minor League Progress Report on extended spring training pay and housing. Follow along to see how your team is treating its Minor Leaguers, starting with the AL West. pic.twitter.com/05kdqiu2Mf— Advocates for Minor Leaguers (@MiLBAdvocates) May 19, 2022
- Ken Griffey, Jr. seems to be spending his retirement well.
When 13-year-old Jordan Robinson was down on his luck and thinking about quitting baseball, his grandmother wrote a letter looking for support ... enter Ken Griffey Jr. pic.twitter.com/Gub363XXoa— MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2022
- Yeah, but did he hit a homer off a guy the same year he won the Cy Young? Didn’t think so.
12 years ago today, Jacob deGrom of Stetson hit a home run against Florida Gulf Coast pitcher Chris Sale.— Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) May 26, 2022
Sale was the Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year.
pic.twitter.com/B0qAsVYIzo
- Baseball Savant has added pitch tempo, so you can see how long pitchers take between pitches.
- Rays pitcher Brooks Raley was personally shook by the school shooting in Uvalde: he went to school in the building where it happened.
- Thomas Harrigan broke down the Rookie of the Year races now that we’re two months into the season.
- The Tigers will be without one of their young arms for a while.
Matt Manning “came clean” and acknowledged soreness after Tuesday’s rehab start, A.J. Hinch said. He has bicep tendinitis and will not throw for foreseeable future.— Jason Beck (@beckjason) May 26, 2022
- The Yankees have agreed to a deal with infielder Matt Carpenter.
Anders’ picks...
- For all the Star Wars fans out there, Happy Obi-Wan Kenobi Day. We also got a trailer yesterday for the new Andor series.
Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for #Andor, streaming August 31 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gkKHizDG4G— Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022
