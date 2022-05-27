 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/27/22: Logan Gilbert, Matt Manning, and Matt Carpenter

Mariners baseball is back on this Friday.

By Anders Jorstad
New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays
they let this man have a mustache?
Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Howdy everyone! I hope you all enjoyed your off-day. I spent my day yesterday meeting up with our very own Zach Mason at a Nationals game, which was a lovely experience. Let’s hope the M’s are well-rested and ready to kick some Astros ass.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Nobody can stop the Giants from adding Quad-A players.
  • Have the Apple TV broadcast in-game probabilities been bothering you? Ben Clemens at Fangraphs dove into the numbers on how accurate they really are.
  • The Mariners passed both tests! The Angels passed neither.
  • Ken Griffey, Jr. seems to be spending his retirement well.
  • Yeah, but did he hit a homer off a guy the same year he won the Cy Young? Didn’t think so.

Anders’ picks...

  • For all the Star Wars fans out there, Happy Obi-Wan Kenobi Day. We also got a trailer yesterday for the new Andor series.

