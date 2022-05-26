 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/26/22: Jarred Kelenic, Colton Cowser, and The Los Angeles Angels

It has only recently occurred to me how unoriginal the name “Angels” is. But I suppose it is no worse than “Phillies” or “Mets.”

By Anders Jorstad
Tampa Bay Rays v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Good morning everybody! The Mariners might not be great but you know what? That’s alright. If you’re still here, you’re patient. I’m sure we can wait a little while longer for a good M’s team.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Reds fans certainly have it worse, still.
  • Only a first round pick would have the money for this in the minors. As someone who used to dedicate all of his allowance money to LEGO Star Wars sets: that shit’s expensive!
  • ESPN listed the most watchable players and teams in baseball right now. The exclusion of Julio is frankly insulting.
  • The never-ending Angels stadium saga continues.

