Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/26/22: Jarred Kelenic, Colton Cowser, and The Los Angeles Angels

Good morning everybody! The Mariners might not be great but you know what? That’s alright. If you’re still here, you’re patient. I’m sure we can wait a little while longer for a good M’s team.
In Mariners news...
- Baseball America updated its top 30 prospects list for the Mariners. ($)
- Cristian Crespo at Pitcher List provides reasons for optimism for Jarred Kelenic.
- Larry Stone at The Seattle Times wonders how much fans will be willing to take this year.
Around the league...
- Reds fans certainly have it worse, still.
I love this sport— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) May 26, 2022
pic.twitter.com/scW5UpCTBo
- Only a first round pick would have the money for this in the minors. As someone who used to dedicate all of his allowance money to LEGO Star Wars sets: that shit’s expensive!
According to his roommate John Rhodes, O's prospect Colton Cowser is building a 7,500-piece LEGO millennium falcon on their dining room table. Rhodes hasn't been able to eat there for weeks.— Paul Mancano (@PaulMancano) May 25, 2022
"We love Colton. Colton is Colton." pic.twitter.com/2zZRID5CHL
- ESPN listed the most watchable players and teams in baseball right now. The exclusion of Julio is frankly insulting.
- The never-ending Angels stadium saga continues.
BREAKING: Anaheim City Council votes unanimously to kill the Angel Stadium sale.— Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) May 25, 2022
The Angels' current lease remains in effect, through at least 2029. The city of Anaheim is bracing for a legal battle with Arte Moreno and his management company.
The city of Anaheim has officially asked the Angels to call off the stadium sale, saying an FBI affidavit shows the deal "was not a good faith, arm's length transaction." The city also asks the Angels to preserve documents about the sale, in anticipation of a possible lawsuit.— Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) May 25, 2022
- Joel Sherman at The New York Post wrote about Josh Donaldson, known troublemaker who is becoming a liability for the Yankees.
