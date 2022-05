Athletics 4, Mariners 2

Enjoying a nice glass of orange juice on a Wednesday afternoon: Ty France (.214 WPA)

Oh God, the orange juice has gone bad: Julio Rodriguez (-.240 WPA)

Ty France HBP Counter: 8

OTD in Ichiro: May 25-29 (sometime during this series) 2001: In an attempt to build rapport with Ichiro, Royals first baseman Mike Sweeney tells Ichiro, “Ichiro, nice batting,” a common gesture in Japan. Ichiro responds by sizing Sweeney up, then says “Mike Sweeney, nice ass.”