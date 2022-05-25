Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/25/22: Kyle Lewis, Logan Webb, and Taylor Ward

Man, the return of Kyle Lewis last night was something we all really needed. Yesterday was absolutely devastating in the real world, and finding ways to cope with these horrors is a daily struggle — for some of us it’s much more real than others.

Frankly it seems silly to worry about a baseball team when all of these things are happening around us. But for many a sense of normalcy and an escape is required. It’s OK to channel your energy into something that brings you comfort and joy at this time.

The return of Lewis delivered on that front. It felt like recuperating a piece of self. The small delight of getting to watch one of Seattle’s most exciting baseball players grace the field after so long without him. Let’s continue to cherish these moments.

In Mariners news...

The Mariners made a couple of roster moves in advance of Lewis’ return from the IL.

Some Mariners housekeeping (still waiting on Kyle Lewis to be reinstated from the IL):

-- Adrian Sampson, RHP, cleared waivers and outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.

-- Steven Souza Jr., OF, released from roster.

40-man roster is at 40. — Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) May 24, 2022

Around the league...

Well, this is par for the course. I wonder if Rick Rizzs or Mike Blowers would know how to say that.

Oh boy, Keith has been mispronouncing "meme" pic.twitter.com/w4eFt7jAOD — SNY (@SNYtv) May 24, 2022

Defector’s Kathryn Xu put all MLB teams on a graph sorted by how good they are and how fast they finish games in an effort to find the fan base that has suffered the most this season.

Andrew Baggarly at The Athletic wrote about Logan Webb, the Giants pitcher who has vowed to fight against fentanyl after losing his cousin to the drug. ($)

Check out this baseball-related event being hosted by a local institution.

Angels sensation Taylor Ward has been cleared to return to hitting but is not allowed to play defense yet.

Anders’ picks...

If this is the puppy of you or anyone you know, reach out to this Twitter user!