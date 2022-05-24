Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/24/22: Kyle Lewis, Alex Reyes, and Josh Donaldson

Good morning, Mariners fans! Securing an exciting (and important) 7-6 win in the first game of the homestand, the series continues tonight at 6:40 pm as the Mariners look to take game two against the Oakland Athletics. Check out the latest in today’s baseball news as we await first pitch:

In Mariners news...

Winning is fun.

Reliever Erik Swanson is progressing slower than hoped after experiencing elbow discomfort when beginning to throw.

Injury Update: Reliever Erik Swanson is not progressing as fast as they had hoped. Had a little discomfort in his elbow when he started to throw. He's backing off for a couple days before resuming baseball activity. — Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) May 24, 2022

One to remember.

Very exciting to hear that Kyle Lewis was back in the clubhouse yesterday and expected to officially rejoin the team as soon as today after finishing his rehab assignment in Triple-A Tacoma.

Around the league...