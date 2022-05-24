 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/24/22: Kyle Lewis, Alex Reyes, and Josh Donaldson

Happy Tuesday!

By Becca Weinberg
Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Good morning, Mariners fans! Securing an exciting (and important) 7-6 win in the first game of the homestand, the series continues tonight at 6:40 pm as the Mariners look to take game two against the Oakland Athletics. Check out the latest in today’s baseball news as we await first pitch:

In Mariners news...

  • Winning is fun.
  • Reliever Erik Swanson is progressing slower than hoped after experiencing elbow discomfort when beginning to throw.
  • One to remember.

Around the league...

