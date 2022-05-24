Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/24/22: Kyle Lewis, Alex Reyes, and Josh Donaldson

Good morning, Mariners fans! Securing an exciting (and important) 7-6 win in the first game of the homestand, the series continues tonight at 6:40 pm as the Mariners look to take game two against the Oakland Athletics. Check out the latest in today’s baseball news as we await first pitch:
In Mariners news...
- Winning is fun.
Good night pic.twitter.com/1Foshgukqf— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 24, 2022
- Reliever Erik Swanson is progressing slower than hoped after experiencing elbow discomfort when beginning to throw.
Injury Update: Reliever Erik Swanson is not progressing as fast as they had hoped. Had a little discomfort in his elbow when he started to throw. He's backing off for a couple days before resuming baseball activity.— Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) May 24, 2022
- One to remember.
.@JRODshow44's first home run in Seattle pic.twitter.com/TVLE3rs9ih— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 24, 2022
- Very exciting to hear that Kyle Lewis was back in the clubhouse yesterday and expected to officially rejoin the team as soon as today after finishing his rehab assignment in Triple-A Tacoma.
Around the league...
- St. Louis Cardinals RHP Alex Reyes will undergo shoulder surgery later this week, the club has announced. Coming off an All-Star season in 2021, Reyes is yet to pitch this season due to shoulder soreness.
- MLB has suspended New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson for one game for the “inappropriate comments” he made to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson this past Saturday.
- Los Angeles Angles infielder Jose Rojas has been DFA’d in a series of roster moves that includes the reinstatement of catcher Max Stassi and RHP Archie Bradley from the IL.
