Oppo Taco: Sergio Romo (WPA .234)

Throw Throw Burrito: Penn Murfee (WPA -.383)

OTD in Ichiro - May 23rd, 2011: The man goes 2-4 with a run, a RBI, a walk, and a sacrifice bunt against Twins starter and future Seattle Mariners reliever RHP Anthony Swarzak to help Seattle win 8-7 in extra innings, capped by a sacrifice fly from short-lived standout Luis Rodriguez.