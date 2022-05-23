5/23/22: Open Game Thread

After a well-catalogued disastrous stretch, the Seattle Mariners limp home to face the Oakland Athletics for, impossibly, just the first time this season. It’s a matchup that is not a totally listless one, as Oakland has held their own at times with the better clubs in the division, but it’s telling that Seattle is heavily favored in each of the games in this series after weeks of being expected to lose by the odds.

Moreover, tonight’s game is an exciting one as it offers an opportunity to win on Kyle Lewis Eve, with the return of the 2020 Rookie of the Year imminent. Seattle’s offense has struggled to put together runs despite ostensibly solid production, so hopefully Lewis can inject some thump and length into a lineup that desperately needs such life.

Game Time: 6:40 PM PST

TV: ROOT NW

Radio: 710 AM ESPN Seattle