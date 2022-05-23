Kyle Lewis finishes rehab assignment, set to join team tomorrow

It may finally be time. After nearly a full calendar year, Kyle Lewis is on his way back to the Seattle Mariners.

Kyle Lewis is in transit and should be here tomorrow, per Scott Servais. — Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) May 23, 2022

We’ve all been in need of some serious good news, and this certainly helps. It’s important to temper expectations, though. It’s likely that Scott will take it easy with KLew. In his 10 games during his rehab assignment, Lewis appeared in left field only once, DHing the other 9 games, and he only appeared in 5 back-to-back games, with just a single three game in a row stretch. We’ll probably see him as a DH for a while, as the team looks to protect his knee from the stress of playing in the outfield.

But who cares about all that nuance, right? Kyle Lewis is on his way back to Seattle, and we could not be more excited. If you’d like to catch up on what he did in Tacoma, staff writer Bren Everfolly showed up to his first game back, and they wrote this fantastic piece about it.

Speculating about Kyle Lewis’ return has been the second favorite sport of Mariners fans since he was placed on the IL last June. Now, with him returning to the team, we can start imagining the image of a KLew, Julio, Kelenic outfield later this season. Wouldn’t that be a sight?