Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/23/22: Taylor Trammell, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Brandon Belt

In Mariners news...
- Prior to yesterday’s game, the Mariners made a number of roster moves:
We've made the following roster moves:— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) May 22, 2022
OF Taylor Trammell recalled from Triple-A Tacoma
INF Sam Haggerty selected from Triple-A Tacoma
INF Abraham Toro placed on the 10-Day IL
OF Steven Souza Jr. designated for assignment
- Newly acquired outfielder Justin Upton will begin his time with the team in Arizona before reporting to Tacoma for games.
Scott Servais said that Justin Upton will head to the team's complex in Arizona and work out there for about a week and then report to Tacoma to play in games. He wasn't sure what his timeline was to being ready to go.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 22, 2022
- Former Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Andrew Knapp has signed a minor league contract with the Mariners.
The Mariners have signed veteran catcher Andrew Knapp to a minor league contract and he is on Tacoma's active roster for tonight's game at Sacramento. cc: @CalBaseball— Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) May 22, 2022
Around the league...
- San Diego Padres RHP Mike Clevinger has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right triceps strain, with reliever Steve Wilson recalled from Triple-A El Paso to take Clevinger’s place on the active roster.
- Prior to their doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox yesterday, the New York Yankees placed outfielder Joey Gallo and catcher Kyle Higashioka on the COVID IL. Additionally, catcher Ben Rortvedt has been transferred to the 60-day IL.
- Detroit Tigers’ LHP Eduardo Rodriguez has officially been placed on the 15-day IL with a left ribcage sprain after exiting Wednesday’s game in the first inning.
- First baseman Brandon Belt has been placed on the San Francisco Giants’ 10-day IL with right knee inflammation, but the team is hopeful that he won’t have to miss much time. Infielder Kevin Padlo has been called up from Triple-A to take Belt’s spot on the active roster.
Becca’s picks...
- Congrats to OL Reign defender Lauren Barnes on becoming the first player in NWSL history to play 15,000 regular season minutes!
One of the league's all-time greats, Lauren Barnes, has just become the first player in #NWSL history to play 15,000 regular season minutes! And to make it even more impressive, she has played every single one with @OLReign! pic.twitter.com/m3DgkRN6rq— The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) May 22, 2022
Loading comments...