 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

5/22/2022: Open Game Thread

Seattle Mariners’ slowly waking up offense hopes to become fully alert and avoid four game sweep

By Bren Everfolly
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays
Maybe, with Julio’s help, the Mariners can get one win in Boston this trip
Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

With one last game in a four game set, the Mariners are sending out Logan Gilbert to battle Nathan Eovaldi and hopefully avoid the sweep so that they can carry that momentum forward to a home series against the division rival Athletics.

Today’s lineup looks rather familiar for what they’ve been trotting out with one notable exception in the nine hole, Taylor Trammell getting the start in right field.

Taylor Trammell wasn’t the only roster move made today either, here’s Scott Servais with all the moves made this morning with less than a few hours before the first pitch:

Game Start: 10:35 Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...