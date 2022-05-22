5/22/2022: Open Game Thread

With one last game in a four game set, the Mariners are sending out Logan Gilbert to battle Nathan Eovaldi and hopefully avoid the sweep so that they can carry that momentum forward to a home series against the division rival Athletics.

Today’s lineup looks rather familiar for what they’ve been trotting out with one notable exception in the nine hole, Taylor Trammell getting the start in right field.

Taylor Trammell wasn’t the only roster move made today either, here’s Scott Servais with all the moves made this morning with less than a few hours before the first pitch:

We've made the following roster moves:



OF Taylor Trammell recalled from Triple-A Tacoma

INF Sam Haggerty selected from Triple-A Tacoma

INF Abraham Toro placed on the 10-Day IL

OF Steven Souza Jr. designated for assignment — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) May 22, 2022

Game Start: 10:35 Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)