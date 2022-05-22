Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/22/22: Justin Upton, Tim Anderson, and Chris Bassitt

Happy Sunday, Mariners fans! I’ll be at the game in Boston today so if you see a small woman wearing a Griffey jersey and crying on tv...no you didn’t.
In Mariners news..
- The Mariners have signed former All-Star Justin Upton to a 1-year Major League contract. The team is on the hook for $550,000 of the $28 million owed to Upton.
We have signed outfielder Justin Upton to a 1-year Major League contract. He will report to extended Spring Training in Peoria, Arizona.— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 22, 2022
- In a corresponding move, Adrian Sampson has been DFA’d.
- Jarred Kelenic is starting to have some fun down in Tacoma.
Jarred Kelenic RBI double to LF for his 3rd hit. 3-4, 2 2B, 2RBI, BB, K. pic.twitter.com/BA2YLCkMY3— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) May 22, 2022
- ICYMI: The list of players on Seattle’s IL won’t stop growing.
Toro injured his shoulder on the collision with Frazier in left field when he hit the ground. He felt it more in his next plate appearance on a swing and the Mariners removed him from the game. It would seem like an IL stint is coming for him— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 21, 2022
Around the league...
- Tensions arose yesterday during the White Sox-Yankees game when Josh Donaldson called Tim Anderson “Jackie” [Robinson], referring to the first player to break MLB’s color barrier in 1947.
Josh Donaldson says he called Tim Anderson “Jackie” during today’s game, referencing a quote from Anderson in a 2019 story. Donaldson said he felt the self-reference had been a joke between the two of them in the past.— Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 21, 2022
- Donaldson doesn’t deny it.
Josh Donaldson admits he called Tim Anderson "Jackie" on the field today: pic.twitter.com/eko1UaR3Nt— Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 21, 2022
- Adley Rutschman took a moment to create a core memory before the first pitch of his debut.
Adley Rutschman enjoying the moment as he takes a big league field for the first time pic.twitter.com/yF5C4R18GI— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 21, 2022
- If you’re feeling like the Mariners are the only team not living up to expectations, they’re not. Jay Jaffe at FanGraphs writes about how the stacked Blue Jays infield seems to have their wings clipped.
- The New York Mets and Chris Bassitt have avoided an abritration hearing by agreeing to an $8.8 million contract for this year which which allow him to buy 1,257,142.86 Citi Field hot dogs. The .86 was the one he dropped on the floor.
Source: The Mets and Chris Bassitt agreed to a one-year, $8.8 million contract for this year, as @Ken_Rosenthal reported.— Tim Healey (@timbhealey) May 21, 2022
Notably, that includes a 2023 mutual option for $19 million (or a buyout of $150,000).
This avoids his arbitration hearing, which had been set for Monday.
Shay’s picks...
- Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend are leaving SNL. I love Kate, but I love Aidy. To celebrate her, here’s my favorite segment she ever did.
Aidy Bryant at 12,798 days old is the exact same age as Ana Gasteyer on the date of her final SNL in 2002. pic.twitter.com/2rZjEV78qW— mike murray (@snlmikemurray) May 22, 2022
