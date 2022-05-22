 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/22/22: Justin Upton, Tim Anderson, and Chris Bassitt

I tumble outta bed and I stumble to the kitchen...and I forgot why I came here in the first place.

By Shay Weintraub
Los Angeles Angels Photo Day
Looked at the camera Justin time.
Happy Sunday, Mariners fans! I’ll be at the game in Boston today so if you see a small woman wearing a Griffey jersey and crying on tv...no you didn’t.

In Mariners news..

  • The Mariners have signed former All-Star Justin Upton to a 1-year Major League contract. The team is on the hook for $550,000 of the $28 million owed to Upton.
  • ICYMI: The list of players on Seattle’s IL won’t stop growing.

Around the league...

  • Tensions arose yesterday during the White Sox-Yankees game when Josh Donaldson called Tim Anderson “Jackie” [Robinson], referring to the first player to break MLB’s color barrier in 1947.
  • Donaldson doesn’t deny it.
  • Adley Rutschman took a moment to create a core memory before the first pitch of his debut.
  • If you’re feeling like the Mariners are the only team not living up to expectations, they’re not. Jay Jaffe at FanGraphs writes about how the stacked Blue Jays infield seems to have their wings clipped.
  • The New York Mets and Chris Bassitt have avoided an abritration hearing by agreeing to an $8.8 million contract for this year which which allow him to buy 1,257,142.86 Citi Field hot dogs. The .86 was the one he dropped on the floor.

Shay’s picks...

