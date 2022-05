Red Sox 6, Mariners 5

Hard hit balls allowed by Chris Flexen: 11

Games back of the third Wild Card spot: 5.5

Game thread comment of the day: From Corked Bat, “The worst part about this baseball game is that win or lose we have to stay in Boston.”

An affinity for dirty words: Julio Rodríguez, +.136 WPA

An affinity for “Dirty Water”: Drew Steckenrider, -.247 WPA

OTD in Ichiro (2004): Ichiro records his 2,000th professional hit in an 8-4 loss to Detroit