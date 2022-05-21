05/21/2022: Open Game Thread

When I sat down to put up a game thread, I was thinking about the cosmic injustice of this game. Even though the Mariners are the ones disappointing us, they’re the ones who get to play baseball today in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. But I’m trying very hard to have a more generous spirit, so let’s look at it this way: surely no one is more disappointed with the Mariners than the players themselves. So maybe it’s cosmic justice after all.

Speaking of cosmic injustices, it’s Chris Flexen Day. Let’s see if he gets any run support.

Remaining on the theme, we have a Tom Murphy update:

Talked to Tom Murphy today who confirmed that he has a torn labrum. He called surgery "imminent" and said it's a matter of if he can play with it this season. He will back off all baseball related activity for 10 days and reevaluate. — Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) May 21, 2022

Unless you’ve got access to sexy dance healing with Jairo, torn labrums are really bad. Poor guy can’t catch a break. We’ve also got a Ken Giles update:

A potentially good injury update for the Mariners, turns out Ken Giles has been throwing from the mound. Threw. 30 plus pitch bullpen yesterday and will throw a live BP in the next few days. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) May 21, 2022

That’s more like it. Finally, in case you missed it, elsewhere around baseball super prospect Adley Rutschman makes his MLB debut at 4:10 PDT when the O’s host the Rays.

First pitch: 1:10 PDT

TV: ROOT Sports, MLB.tv (Sims and Blow)

Radio: 710 AM and Mariners.com (Rizzs and Goldy)

