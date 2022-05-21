Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/21/22: Los Angeles, Adley Rutschman, and Bartolo Colón

Greetings and welcome to Saturday! Here are some bits of news to kick off your weekend.
In Mariners news...
- Scott Servais is taking the full blame for the pitching management mishap that occurred during the George Kirby start.
Around the league...
- This dog has terrific coordination.
First #MLB player you think of when you see this swing. #CompareTheSwing pic.twitter.com/tTzCOrNwiQ— Eduardo Perez (@PerezEd) May 19, 2022
- Bill Shaikin at The Los Angeles Times wonders what comes next for the Angels new stadium plans now that they’ve been stalled once more.
- Perhaps relatedly, the LA Times did a story unveiling the secret corruption behind the Los Angeles city government.
- Ginny Searle at Baseball Prospectus dove into the mystery that is batted ball data. ($)
- Joey Votto is a treasure.
In honour of Joey Votto returning to Toronto, here's a Toronto Star story from June 2002 about the young catcher(!) who hit .510 that season(!!) getting drafted and how he was "in drama class performing skits" when he heard the news pic.twitter.com/66FQCnUg3L— ℳatt (@matttomic) May 20, 2022
- Betelhem Ashame at MLB wrote about Kelsie Whitmore, the first woman in professional baseball, and how her season has unfolded so far.
- The White Sox have cut ties with Triple-A manager Wes Helms. They have not said why yet, but this sounds ominous.
I can’t say why, but details will come out very soon.— Shane Riordan (@shane_riordan) May 20, 2022
You do not want him managing your team, #WhiteSox fans.
- The Nationals went in on a lucrative deal with Crypto company Terra. Then Terra collapsed and the Nats are stuck wondering what to do.
- Yankees minor league right-hander Luis Gil may require Tommy John surgery while Chad Green is also likely to be out for a significant amount of time.
- The man continues to put in the work. He is 48 years old.
Bartolo Colon continues to work very hard hoping to receive an opportunity from the Mets. pic.twitter.com/pTW7olbugz https://t.co/f8lRhggdhl— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) May 20, 2022
- Roger Angell, one of the most important baseball writers of all time, has died at the age of 101.
- Willson Contreras was displeased, to say the least.
May 20, 2022
- Nationals infielder Carter Kieboom will have to undergo Tommy John surgery.
- The Orioles announced that they are calling up baseball’s No. 1 prospect Adley Rutschman.
Anders’ picks...
- Time to get to writing.
Writing a letter to Santa now because I don’t wanna seem like one of those friends that only reaches out when I want something— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) May 20, 2022
