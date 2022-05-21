 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/21/22: Los Angeles, Adley Rutschman, and Bartolo Colón

Baseball’s (other) top prospect has arrived.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

Greetings and welcome to Saturday! Here are some bits of news to kick off your weekend.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • This dog has terrific coordination.
  • Betelhem Ashame at MLB wrote about Kelsie Whitmore, the first woman in professional baseball, and how her season has unfolded so far.
  • The White Sox have cut ties with Triple-A manager Wes Helms. They have not said why yet, but this sounds ominous.
  • The Nationals went in on a lucrative deal with Crypto company Terra. Then Terra collapsed and the Nats are stuck wondering what to do.
  • Yankees minor league right-hander Luis Gil may require Tommy John surgery while Chad Green is also likely to be out for a significant amount of time.
  • The man continues to put in the work. He is 48 years old.
  • Roger Angell, one of the most important baseball writers of all time, has died at the age of 101.
  • Willson Contreras was displeased, to say the least.

Anders’ picks...

  • Time to get to writing.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...