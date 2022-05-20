17-23: Chaht

Boston Red Sox 7, Seattle Mariners 3

Times Ty France hit the ball: 7 (2 hits)

Times the ball hit Ty France: 0

Number of times the Red Sox ran into each other: 2

Number of ballparks Toro’s home run would’ve been a home run: all of them

Enjoying a nice lobstah roll: Abraham Toro, 0.43 WPA

Complaining that lobstah rolls are too expensive: Robbie Ray, -.151

On This Day in Ichiro: (05/20/2005) Ichiro is featured on the cover of Sporting News and gives insight into his hitting philosophy with this quote: