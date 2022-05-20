Open Game Thread: 5/20/22

Well, Julio dinger notwithstanding, last night was kind of a stinker. Thankfully, a new game is upon us, and after a couple of overall very encouraging starts, it’s Robbie Ray’s turn to take the mound for the M’s.

All things considered, this is probably the best lineup the Mariners can put out sans Mitch Haniger, Tom Murphy, and Kyle Lewis - and Scott Servais mentioned today that we’ll be seeing Dylan Moore earn some more playing time. Despite an ugly batting average, DMo’s rocking a 135 wRC+ over 42 plate appearances, with plenty of walks and some pop boosting his slash line. He’s unlikely to continue that performance with more exposure, but hey, anything’s better than another Souzaphone rendition.

With a lefty going for Seattle, Boston swaps out Jackie Bradley Jr. for Christian Arroyo in right. Other than that, though, this is a pretty identical lineup to the one that hung a dozen runs on the board last night. If Ray can avoid the big inning and keep on missing bats like he has, today could be a good recipe for a victory - though I would not be opposed to simply walking Trevor Story each time up.

Game Time: 4:10pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports Station, MLB At Bat