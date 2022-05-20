Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Viticulture and Winkology, Marco Isn’t Sexy, Jazz Flips For Bat Flips

Shoutout to my friend Kate who studied viticulture and enology at Cal Poly and is the single reason I know what either of those two words mean.

In Mariners Land

#NewGuy Jesse Winker took time during the team’s stay in Toronto to visit Via Allegro Ristorante and their impressive wine selection.

When in New England, do as the New Englandahs.

This is what it is all about. pic.twitter.com/DMYEl1Dw5t — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) May 19, 2022

And when at Fenway, do as the Fenway...-ahs.

This is nothing if not on par for Julio’s goofy personality.

I got too excited… I will fix it later. https://t.co/P5c5tc2tie — Julio Rodriguez (@JRODshow44) May 19, 2022

Would love to see the entire team wearing this shirt for warmups before Marco’s next start.

My wife would disagree. So idgaf. Make the shirts. https://t.co/Sj3p5j0nei — Marco Gonzales (@MarcoGonzales_) May 19, 2022

In Baseball Land

Remember that Winker & Wine post from above? Turns out a former teammate of Jesse’s has close ties to that place.

Robinson Cano in a Padres uniform is a sight I never thought I’d see, and yet...

The Baseball Hall of Fame celebrated the anniversary of Hank Aaron joining the 3,000 with this #throwback.

The comps start comin’ and they don’t stop comin’

Julio Rodríguez is the first @Mariners player to start in center field at Fenway Park, at age 21 or younger, since — yes — Ken Griffey Jr. @JRODshow44 @SeattleSports @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) May 19, 2022

Jazz Chisholm Jr. supports a good bat flip, no matter the age

Let him go coach https://t.co/u7jz22UCp8 — Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) May 19, 2022

In Shay Land