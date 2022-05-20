Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Viticulture and Winkology, Marco Isn’t Sexy, Jazz Flips For Bat Flips

Shoutout to my friend Kate who studied viticulture and enology at Cal Poly and is the single reason I know what either of those two words mean.
In Mariners Land
- #NewGuy Jesse Winker took time during the team’s stay in Toronto to visit Via Allegro Ristorante and their impressive wine selection.
- When in New England, do as the New Englandahs.
This is what it is all about. pic.twitter.com/DMYEl1Dw5t— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) May 19, 2022
- And when at Fenway, do as the Fenway...-ahs.
- This is nothing if not on par for Julio’s goofy personality.
I got too excited… I will fix it later. https://t.co/P5c5tc2tie— Julio Rodriguez (@JRODshow44) May 19, 2022
- Would love to see the entire team wearing this shirt for warmups before Marco’s next start.
My wife would disagree. So idgaf. Make the shirts. https://t.co/Sj3p5j0nei— Marco Gonzales (@MarcoGonzales_) May 19, 2022
In Baseball Land
- Remember that Winker & Wine post from above? Turns out a former teammate of Jesse’s has close ties to that place.
- Robinson Cano in a Padres uniform is a sight I never thought I’d see, and yet...
Day #1 @Padres #RC24 #sandiego Día Número 1 #Padres @LosPadres pic.twitter.com/0enIfctgy3— Robinson Cano (@RobinsonCano) May 16, 2022
- The Baseball Hall of Fame celebrated the anniversary of Hank Aaron joining the 3,000 with this #throwback.
- The comps start comin’ and they don’t stop comin’
Julio Rodríguez is the first @Mariners player to start in center field at Fenway Park, at age 21 or younger, since — yes — Ken Griffey Jr. @JRODshow44 @SeattleSports @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) May 19, 2022
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. supports a good bat flip, no matter the age
Let him go coach https://t.co/u7jz22UCp8— Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) May 19, 2022
In Shay Land
- Submitted without comment but with so much guilt
