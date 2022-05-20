 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/20/22: Joey Votto, Nolan Gorman, and Matthew Liberatore

The Cardinals are pulling a Mariners.

By Anders Jorstad
San Diego Padres v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Happy Friday everyone! Let’s get your day started with some news from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • In case you missed it, the Roenis Elías stint was short-lived.
  • This is too good.
  • I was unaware a player could have multiple rehab assignments in succession.

Around the league...

  • The Cardinals are calling up their two top prospects at the same time (but where’s the Paul Sewald to their Jarred Kelenic & Logan Gilbert?)

Anders’ picks...

  • I have done this an embarrassing number of times.

