Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/20/22: Joey Votto, Nolan Gorman, and Matthew Liberatore

Happy Friday everyone! Let’s get your day started with some news from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- In case you missed it, the Roenis Elías stint was short-lived.
Mariners roster moves:— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) May 19, 2022
Drew Steckenrider, RHP, reinstated from restricted list.
Roenis Elías, LHP, returned to Triple-A Tacoma.
Read more:
- This is too good.
Who had the best impressions? pic.twitter.com/9jqX7Z69yu— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 19, 2022
- I was unaware a player could have multiple rehab assignments in succession.
Dipoto noted that Lewis has been performing well and just played back-to-back games for the first time. Another rehab assignment is an option if Lewis is not quite ready. https://t.co/10ZWKjDWVE— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) May 19, 2022
- Friend of the site Brittney Bush Bollay’s son went on KUOW to talk about being a Mariners fan.
Around the league...
- Cincinnati Magazine declared Joey Votto to be the greatest Reds player of all time.
- The Matthew-Buck Showalter connection has yielded some fantastic content.
buck showalter said he changed the voice on his waze app because the guy with the english accent was “smug” and “pissing him off”— Matthew Roberson (@mroberson22) May 19, 2022
he likes the cookie monster voice because “you can’t get mad at cookie monster”
- Rob Neyer wrote about the history of baseball and baseball references appearing on the show Seinfeld.
- Richard Staff at Defector wrote about Richard Nixon’s relationship with the Mets.
- There are indeed a lot of similarities between these two.
The Díaz brothers. pic.twitter.com/DBGJYjSE5n— MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2022
- The Cardinals are calling up their two top prospects at the same time (but where’s the Paul Sewald to their Jarred Kelenic & Logan Gilbert?)
INF Nolan Gorman and LHP Matthew Liberatore will be joining the team in Pittsburgh.— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 19, 2022
Libertore will make his MLB debut Saturday at Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/j64GQIEDDc
- Framber Valdez is really putting it all together. Justin Choi at Fangraphs broke it down.
- The official diagnosis on Max Scherzer is an oblique strain that will have him out for 6-8 weeks.
- Infielder Joe Panik has decided to retire.
Anders’ picks...
- I have done this an embarrassing number of times.
level 1 idiot shit is texting a link to myself because i don’t know an easier way to get it from my computer to my phone. level 44 idiot shit is hearing my phone buzz 1.5 seconds later and going “oh who’s that”— Jon Bois (@jon_bois) May 19, 2022
