Sporcle Friday: Three-dinger games against the Mariners

Last night’s game was frustrating for a number of reasons, not the least of which was that the Mariners’ defeat came primarily at the hands of Trevor Story. Story, who the Mariners reportedly pursued as a free agent this past offseason, hit a whopping three home runs to the propel the Red Sox to a 12-6 win.

As you likely know, the record for most home runs in a single game is four. The feat has been achieved just eighteen times in baseball history, including one by former Mariner Mike Cameron back on May 2nd, 2002.

Three-homer games are rare too: just 632 such games have occurred, including two by a player named “High Pockets Kelly” (shoutout to ridiculous early-20th century player names). Of those 632, 15 have personally victimized the Seattle Mariners.

Can you name them?