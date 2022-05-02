5/2/22: Open Game Thread

As great as it was to escape Florida without getting swept, the Mariners aren’t out of the woods yet on this road trip. All that stands between them and getting back to T-Mobile Park are the Astros in their home turf, and reader, this is not the depleted Houston squad we saw in the opening homestand.

Yordan Álvarez instantly makes the Astros’ lineup that much scarier, and their 1-6 is as menacing as ever. Thankfully, Jake Odorizzi has had a rough start to the season, and if that current trend holds, the bats should be able to get to him. Birthday boy Luis Torrens is behind the plate, while Julio Rodríguez moves to sixth in the lineup. Julio behind JP? I like that a lot.

It’s also nothing short of remarkable that Marco Gonzales is making this start - anytime someone takes a 105 MPH comebacker off of their pitching hand, I expect them to miss at least a few turns. This time, though, he’s back and ready to go. Despite a respectable ERA, Marco’s had plenty of struggles so far, but over half of his runs allowed being unearned suggests he’s been bit by some bad luck. He did shove in the home opener against a Yordan-less Astros squad, so maybe he has some of that in him. We shall find out!

Game Time: 5:10pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports, MLB At Bat