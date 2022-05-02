Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/2/22: Julio Rodriguez, Kelsie Whitmore, and Jonathan India

Happy Monday! Closing out the series with an exciting 7-3 win in Miami, the Mariners prepare to face the Houston Astros in a three-game series beginning today at 5:10 pm before returning home. Check out the latest in today’s baseball news as we await first pitch.
In Mariners news...
- A long time coming: Congrats to Julio Rodriguez on his first big league homer!
.@JRODshow44's first home run in the bigs goes 4️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ feet! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/RsJyltpx9r— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 1, 2022
- Scott Servais is hopeful that Kyle Lewis is getting closer to his rehab assignment in Tacoma.
Nothing solid here but Servais this morning said he believes Kyle Lewis, who is currently participating in extended spring games, is getting close to a rehab assignment with Tacoma.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) May 1, 2022
- Everett AquaSox OF Alberto Rodriguez is off to an impressive start to the season:
Frog Facts: OF Alberto Rodriguez has reached base safely in 15 of 16 games this season, including 12 games with at least 1 hit, batting .254 (16x63) with 8 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 2 RBI, 7 walks and 1 stolen base. pic.twitter.com/chCsJurDkl— Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) April 29, 2022
Around the league...
- A huge congrats to Kelsie Whitmore on becoming the first woman to start a game in Atlantic League history! I’ve been following Kelsie as she played for the USA Baseball women’s national team, and I’m excited to watch her as she takes this next step in her career and sets an example for women to follow in her footsteps.
Kelsie Whitmore takes the field as the first woman to ever start a game in Atlantic League history. Make sure to send this to every little girl who thinks they can’t play professional baseball! Those days are over fans, Kelsie Whitmore has arrived and she’s here to stay! pic.twitter.com/9i7fiCwOYU— SI FerryHawks (@FerryHawks) May 1, 2022
- San Diego Padres having a little fun with Yu Darvish...
May 2, 2022
- The Cincinnati Reds have placed second baseman Jonathan India on the IL with a right hamstring injury, joining OF Jake Fraley who was also placed on the IL yesterday with right knee inflammation.
- Veteran LHP Adam Morgan has opted out of his minor league contract with the Houston Astros and is now a free agent.
- The New York Mets plan to cut one position player and one pitcher ahead of today’s deadline to trim all major league rosters from 28 to 26 players.
Loading comments...