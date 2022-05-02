 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/2/22: Julio Rodriguez, Kelsie Whitmore, and Jonathan India

A light links day to begin your week.

By Becca Weinberg
Seattle Mariners v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Happy Monday! Closing out the series with an exciting 7-3 win in Miami, the Mariners prepare to face the Houston Astros in a three-game series beginning today at 5:10 pm before returning home. Check out the latest in today’s baseball news as we await first pitch.

In Mariners news...

  • A long time coming: Congrats to Julio Rodriguez on his first big league homer!
  • Scott Servais is hopeful that Kyle Lewis is getting closer to his rehab assignment in Tacoma.
  • Everett AquaSox OF Alberto Rodriguez is off to an impressive start to the season:

Around the league...

  • A huge congrats to Kelsie Whitmore on becoming the first woman to start a game in Atlantic League history! I’ve been following Kelsie as she played for the USA Baseball women’s national team, and I’m excited to watch her as she takes this next step in her career and sets an example for women to follow in her footsteps.

