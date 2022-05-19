17-22: Chart

Red Sox 12, Mariners 6

Career managerial wins by noted cheater, Alex Cora: 300

Home runs by Trevor Story: 3

Home runs by free agent hitters signed by Seattle this offseason: 0

Chasing the starter after two innings: Dylan Moore, +.247 WPA

Chasing that high for the rest of the game: George Kirby, -.209 WPA

OTD in Ichiro, 2006: In the tide-turning play of a 7-4 win over San Diego, Ichiro throws a frozen rope to catch Josh Barfield at the plate. As you’ll see in the video, this was back when runners were allowed to barrel into the catcher to try to dislodge the ball, but rookie Kenji Johjima held on. (Ichiro also had a hit and a stolen base, natch.)