5/19/2022: Open Game Thread

Fresh off the first legitimately fun game in a while, the Mariners head to Boston for a four game series at Fenway Park, which John Updike once called “a compromise between Man’s Euclidean determinations and Nature’s beguiling irregularities.” That’s a much more charming review than I have for it: one of America’s worst ballparks. Is it so much to ask that the seats actually face the field?
Five thoughts on the lineup:
- Don’t panic. This is a planned off day for J.P.
- I don’t know what’s worse: having to watch Steven Souza play or the inevitable Steven Souza discourse. Please just DFA this man already and spare us all.
- I cannot emphasize enough how little I get the Rich Hill, folk hero thing. But if you’re into it, then congrats.
- Mariners PR is hyping the fact that the age gap between George Kirby and Rich Hill is the largest between starters in a Mariners game since 2014 (Taijuan v. Bartolo). I don’t find that fact interesting in and of itself, but I love it for being such a quintessential nonsense baseball statistic. 2014 isn’t that long ago!
- It’s not reflected in the lineup, but the Mariners have re-instated Drew Steckenrider and sent Roenis Elías back to Tacoma. There’s also a rumor that Matt Festa is in the clubhouse, so maybe another move is coming.
While you wait for the game, please enjoy Paul Sewald’s laugh-out-loud imitation of Logan Gilbert:
Who had the best impressions? pic.twitter.com/9jqX7Z69yu— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 19, 2022
First pitch: 4:10 PM Pacific
TV: ROOT Sports (Sims and Blow)—look for Shay in the crowd!
Radio: 710 KIRO (Rizzs and Goldy)
Weather: High 50s and cloudy
Loading comments...