Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/19/22: Jake Odorizzi, Chris Paddack, and Max Scherzer

Hello folks! The Mariners head to Boston today looking to cap off the road trip on a high note. Meanwhile, we’ve got news from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Hannah Keyser wrote about Julio Rodríguez’s transformation into a speedster.
- Matt Brash is looking good!
2 strikeouts in a perfect 7th for Matt Brash. pic.twitter.com/sLCxFm8Qbx— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) May 18, 2022
Around the league...
- He’s still got it!
Wade Miley with an incredible, no-look catch of a cliff bar during an in-game interview. @WatchMarquee pic.twitter.com/8jZPIeYNYq— Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) May 18, 2022
- Marc Topkin talked to former Mariners coach and current Rays coach Chris Prieto about his long journey to the big leagues as a player.
- Benjamin Hoffman at The New York Times wrote about Albert Pujols’ pitching debut, which did not in fact set records.
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs predicted what players could be in line for big extensions next.
- I didn’t even realize Edwin Díaz had a brother. Neat!
A cool baseball thing yesterday as the Díaz brothers, Edwin and Alexis, became the third pair of brothers in Major League history to record saves on the same day. @ByNickAguilera with the details:https://t.co/LXfKaSfToD— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 18, 2022
- Buster Olney at ESPN wonders what players could be on the move this summer. ($)
- Colin Fong at Pitcher List sized up the AL West picture a month and a half into the season.
- The Astros are hoping to get Jake Odorizzi back on the field some time this season.
Jake Odorizzi said he feared he ruptured his Achilles tendon, but an MRI revealed only some strains and sprains of other ligaments around the ankle/foot. Odorizzi will return this season and said this is “best case scenario.” A timeline is unclear, but Odorizzi is off crutches— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) May 18, 2022
- The Yankees cut ties with a former third round draft pick after he was caught stealing equipment from his teammates and selling it online.
- Former Mariner Paul Fry is on his way to the Diamondbacks.
The Orioles have acquired RHP Luis Osorio from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for LHP Paul Fry.— Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) May 18, 2022
- The Chris Paddack redemption season has been cut short.
Chris Paddack had season-ending Tommy John surgery. #MNTwins— DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) May 18, 2022
- Max Scherzer pulled himself from his start yesterday with side discomfort and will undergo further testing today to determine the severity of the issue.
- LL alum Amanda Lane wrote about the first-ever female umpire in professional baseball over at SABR.
Anders’ picks...
- The June issue of Vanity Fair featured a cover story on the recent transformation of the Star Wars franchise and how it intends to find its way forward.
