Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/18/22: Mariners Injuries, Matt Harvey, and Steven Kwan

Good morning everybody! Let’s get on with the latest news from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- We’ve got some injury updates, most of it not good.
A few Mariners injury updates from Scott Servais:— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 17, 2022
• Ken Giles still hasn’t begun throwing off a mound
• Tom Murphy continues to swing in the cage and could return in Boston
• Kyle Lewis’ situation is still TBD as the end of his 20-day rehab assignment on Sunday nears
Also RHP Matt Festa is getting close to starting a rehab assignment with Tacoma and Erik Swanson could be ready to go when his 15 day minimum is reached https://t.co/lrcDWH4kj9— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 17, 2022
- Oh dear.
Tonight’s game between the Everett AquaSox and Hillsboro Hops has been postponed in adherence to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols.— Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) May 18, 2022
For more information go to https://t.co/f4VGggpBB2 pic.twitter.com/52efNr6FhC
Around the league...
- Our very own Michael Ajeto wrote about the misconceptions around seam-shifted wake in his latest piece at Baseball Prospectus. ($)
- Eno Sarris and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic dove into the attendance problem in Oakland. ($)
- Robot umps are slowly creeping towards the majors.
Today is the day the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system officially gets implemented across the PCL, including right here in OKC.— Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) May 17, 2022
Below is the reference sheet MLB has provided.
We salute our new robot overlords. pic.twitter.com/xpVR2MFyPM
- Dang this is super cool.
New look in center field. #Phillies haven’t had a design in the grass before. pic.twitter.com/whY63AgIWi— Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) May 17, 2022
- Justin Choi at Fangraphs examined how batted ball spin impacts batted ball distance.
- Meanwhile, John Shea thinks the humidor is a culprit for the changes in batted ball distance this year.
- It feels like it’s been a while since we had a PED suspension in the majors.
Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejía has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension is effective immediately.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) May 17, 2022
- And we have two for the price of one!
Matt Harvey is receiving a 60-game suspension for his violation of the joint drug program between MLB and the MLBPA.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 17, 2022
- The reign of Dan Vogelbach continues.
Stand up TRIPLE for noted speed demon Dan Vogelbach pic.twitter.com/cZ3eZH0h95— Diamond Digest (@Diamond_Digest) May 18, 2022
- Oh, that’s a bad whiff by Brandon Marsh.
that's a single + E7, but i genuinely don't care. Speedster Eli White breaks open the dam with an inside-the-park ~whatever~ https://t.co/1p8WpPpynN pic.twitter.com/WMWsUS46W8— kennedi landry (@kennlandry) May 18, 2022
- It’s hard not to root for this guy.
.@CleGuardians OF Steven Kwan's (@skwanzaa) journey is a great lesson for anyone who has struggled with self-doubt.— MLB Players Media (@MLBPlayersMedia) May 17, 2022
Which is pretty much all of us.#MentalHealthAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/dlwHsAnJit
Anders’ picks...
- Ancient Greece was certainly a trip.
just had to be there pic.twitter.com/l7mfHZSvmE— depths of wikipedia (@depthsofwiki) May 17, 2022
