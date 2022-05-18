 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/18/22: Mariners Injuries, Matt Harvey, and Steven Kwan

News from a Wednesday in baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everybody! Let’s get on with the latest news from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • We’ve got some injury updates, most of it not good.
  • Oh dear.

Around the league...

  • Dang this is super cool.
  • Justin Choi at Fangraphs examined how batted ball spin impacts batted ball distance.
  • Meanwhile, John Shea thinks the humidor is a culprit for the changes in batted ball distance this year.
  • It feels like it’s been a while since we had a PED suspension in the majors.
  • And we have two for the price of one!
  • The reign of Dan Vogelbach continues.
  • Oh, that’s a bad whiff by Brandon Marsh.
  • It’s hard not to root for this guy.

Anders’ picks...

  • Ancient Greece was certainly a trip.

