Number of strikeouts by Logan Gilbert: 9, for the second game in a row

Number of Mariners hitters to get more than one hit: 1, just Julio, with two hits

Major league hitter: Abraham Toro, .075 WPA

Major league bummer: Steven Souza Jr. -.142 WPA

OTD in Ichiro: 5/17/2006: Ichiro extends a hitting streak to ten games, and guns down Jay Payton at the plate.