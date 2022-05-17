5/17/22: Open Game Thread

The Seattle Mariners take on the Blue Jays in Toronto for game two of the series, hoping to bounce back after a brutal 2-6 loss. The pitching matchup falls in the Mariners’ favor with the thus far stellar Logan Gilbert taking on José Berríos, who has given up five and six runs in his last two starts. Gilbert gave up four runs in his last start, a woeful grand slam off the bat of Rhys Hoskins, but he also struck out a season high nine batters.

Today’s lineup leaves something to be desired in the bottom third of the order, but with a struggling Berríos on the mound there is no better time than now for the entirety of the Seattle nine to capitalize in ways they’ve struggled to so far. Here’s hoping they give Logan Gilbert better run support than they have so far for Chris Flexen, who they didn’t show up for at all yesterday.

In other Mariners news, Daniel Kramer gave some updates on a few players currently out with injuries:

A few Mariners injury updates from Scott Servais:



• Ken Giles still hasn’t begun throwing off a mound

• Tom Murphy continues to swing in the cage and could return in Boston

• Kyle Lewis’ situation is still TBD as the end of his 20-day rehab assignment on Sunday nears — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 17, 2022

Ryan Divish also provided updates on Matt Festa and Erik Swanson:

Also RHP Matt Festa is getting close to starting a rehab assignment with Tacoma and Erik Swanson could be ready to go when his 15 day minimum is reached https://t.co/lrcDWH4kj9 — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 17, 2022

Also, for some pre-game reading, John Trupin proposed (not for the first time) that Seattle seek a trade for Wil Myers. I’m inclined to agree, especially given the combined struggles and injuries of Seattle’s outfield depth.

Game Start: 4:07 Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)