Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/17/22: Yohan Ramirez, Roenis Elias, and Jake Odorizzi

Logan Gilbert gets the start today at 4:07 pm as the Mariners look to even the series against the Toronto Blue Jays in game two.
In Mariners news...
- Jerry Dipoto breaks down Julio Rodriguez’s exciting performances so far this season:
- RHP Drew Steckenrider has been placed on the restricted list and temporarily moved from the 40-man roster because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19. LHP Roenis Elias, who pitched an inning in last night’s game, was called up to take his roster spot. Robbie Ray also did not travel with the team, and it is currently unknown if he’ll start on Friday in Boston.
- The Mariners have traded RHP Yohan Ramirez to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations. Ramirez has appeared in 3 major league seasons with the team, and was DFA’d this past Friday.
Around the league...
- Houston Astros RHP Jake Odorizzi was carted off the field last night after hurting himself while running off the mound to cover first base on a short ground ball. He reportedly exited with “left lower leg discomfort” and will be evaluated further.
- In a series of roster moves, infielder Tommy La Stella has been activated from the San Francisco Giants’ 10-day IL, with outfielder Luis Gonzalez being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. Additionally, Anthony DeSclafani has been transferred to the 60-day IL to create space on the roster for reliever Mauricio Llovera, who was selected by the team after RHP Yunior Marte was optioned.
- Kansas City Royals’ senior director for player development and hitting performance Alec Zumwalt will “oversee all hitting efforts” of the team after hitting coach Terry Bradshaw was fired yesterday.
