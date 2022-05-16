 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/16/22: George Kirby, Albert Pujols, and Hunter Greene

A light links day to begin your week.

By Becca Weinberg
Happy Monday! Capping off the weekend with an exciting series win in New York, the Mariners head across the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon at 4:07 pm. Check out the latest in today’s baseball news:

In Mariners news...

  • A thing of beauty.

Around the league...

  • An interesting breakdown by the Giants broadcast of how Yadier Molina stays one step ahead:

