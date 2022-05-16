Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/16/22: George Kirby, Albert Pujols, and Hunter Greene

Happy Monday! Capping off the weekend with an exciting series win in New York, the Mariners head across the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon at 4:07 pm. Check out the latest in today’s baseball news:
In Mariners news...
- A thing of beauty.
1️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ mph— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 15, 2022
4️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ feet@JRODshow44 got ALL of that one! pic.twitter.com/2MmGEh3bWq
- New York native George Kirby shares his excitement for pitching against the New York Mets in only his second MLB start.
Around the league...
- An interesting breakdown by the Giants broadcast of how Yadier Molina stays one step ahead:
Giants broadcast shows how Yadier Molina read the signs from Giants coaches #stlcards pic.twitter.com/7dUARtY993— VHS (@VanHicklestein) May 14, 2022
- The Tampa Bay Rays have placed Manuel Margot on the 10-day IL due to a hamstring strain, calling up RHP Ralph Garza Jr. to take his roster spot.
- Albert Pujols made his first career pitching appearance yesterday against the San Francisco Giants to close out a monster 15-6 win for the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Although pitching a combined no-hitter, Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene and RHP Art Warren were unable to secure the win in an odd 1-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates after walking in a run.
